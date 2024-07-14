Treadwell, Doll "Dolly"



age 79, of Riverside, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 6, 2024. She was born and raised in Floyd County of Eastern Kentucky, moving to Ohio in the mid 60's along with other family members. Her legacy will be as devoted mother, sister, friend, and neighbor. Her compassion and kindness



for others was her greatest trait. Her fondness for gardening and flowers became her passion later in life. She shall be remembered and missed greatly by those who loved her. Preceded in death by husband Ken Treadwell, parents Burt and Bertha, sister Marie Newsome, sister Nanny Coleman, sister Viola Osborne, brother Foster Mitchell, and step-daughter Katy Niedermayer. She's survived by brother Hillard Mitchell, sister Evelynn Smith, sister Jewel Hill, brother Newberry Mitchell, brother Thurman Mitchell, brother Mike Mitchell, brother-in law Bill Treadwell, son David (Katie) Mitchell, step daughter Kelly (Mark) Davis, son Keith (Rita), 11 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. The family will hold a private burial service at Dayton National Cemetery when she joins her beloved husband Ken in their final resting place.



