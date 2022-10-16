TREADWAY, Margaret J.



Margaret J. Treadway, age 80, of West Carrollton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2022. She was born on January 28, 1942, in Lexington, Kentucky, to the late Willa Mae and Boyd McNally. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Larry and Terry McNally; and her son Donald Heatherly. Margaret is survived by her granddaughter Sarah Heatherly; brothers Joe Moore, James (Marcia) McNally, Don (Anna) McNally, William (Carole) McNally, and Michael (Sandra) McNally, and numerous nieces and nephews. Margaret graduated from Carlisle High School. Services to be held privately at the convenience of the family.

