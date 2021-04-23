TRAYLOR,



Angela Estherlita



Age 62, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on March 6, 2021. Per Angela's request a private service was held on March 12, 2021.



Angela gracefully entered into the world on July 3, 1958, in



Miami, Florida, to Queen Traylor and Theodore Traylor.



Angela is survived by her mother Queen Traylor as well as her children, James E. Payne,



Deanna Mccrary (Timothy), and Bobby Young; Angela's grandchildren, John E. Phillips III, Ashtyn Payne, Anderson Payne, Peyton Mccrary, Presten Mccrary and Payshance Young; her great-grandchild John Edward IV; her siblings, Debra Ramson (Sally), Jerl Traylor, Latondra Traylor, Theodore Traylor



(Stephanie), and Thaddeus Traylor (Vada). Angela had many nieces and nephews, that she will miss dearly, and Angela's bestfriend, Mona Miner.



Angela devoted her life to taking care of her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends. Angela loved going to different restaurants with her nephew William Cartwright and son James Payne. She also



enjoyed hanging with her bestfriend, and her grandson John.



If you would like to assist the family, please donate to a Sickle Cell Anemia foundation in her name.

