TRAVISANO, Penny It is with great sadness that the family announces her passing after a long battle with cancer, on Friday, August 21, 2020, at the age of 52 years. Penny will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 28 years, Craig; her sons, Tony (Taylor) and Nick; her granddaughter, Rowen Marie ~ who was the apple of her eye; her brother, Kevin Wills (Andrea); her sisters, Marilyn (John) Haemmerle, Carolyn (Alan) Highley, Jenny (Kurt) Koons; her sisters-in-law, Lisa (Paul) Kasperski and Stephanie (Jeff) Cole; her loving in-laws, Paul and Sue Travisano; many nieces and nephews; Best friends, Lora Willis and Melissa Fogle. Penny was preceded in death by her parents, Kelly and Mary Wills; and a grandson, Bryce. The family will receive friends 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, where a Celebration of Life will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Todd Velte officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg. A special thanks to Ohio's Hospice Nursing Staff. Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

