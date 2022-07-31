TRAVIS, Richard Allen "Rick"



Richard "Rick" Allen Travis, 64, passed away in Dayton, Ohio, on July 23, 2022, surrounded by his family at his bedside. Rick was born in Troy, Ohio, on July 20, 1958, to parents Ronald David and Mary Louise (nee Holtvoigt) Travis. Rick spent his childhood in Tipp City, Ohio. As a child, Rick loved to play baseball and enjoyed spending time with his friends. Rick was a generous and kind soul. Rick later moved to Kettering, Ohio, where he lived until he passed away. Rick never married but had many friends. Rick worked in many industries over the years, with his last position being in manufacturing.



Rick is survived by his parents, David (Jenny), Travis and Mary Louise Haws, and siblings Craig (Ruth), Travis, Stephanie (Stephen), Kloppenburg, and Heather (Donn) King-Crouse.



The family plans to have a private service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to Donate Life, Second Chance Trust Fund Ohio Department of Health Attn: Revenue Unit, PO BOX 15278, Columbus, Ohio 43215 or on website: https://donatelife.ohio.gov/get-involved/financial-contributions.

