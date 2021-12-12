TRAVIS, Jennifer Lynn



Jennifer Lynn Travis, age 35, passed away on December 6, 2021, in Springfield, Ohio. Jen was born on February 14, 1986, in Springfield, Ohio. In addition to her parents, Ira Travis and Dee (Charlie) Colegrove, she is survived by her loving wife of 13 years, Deanna Smith, sisters; Sara Colegrove, Jamie (Scott) Litteral, Chyene Colegrove, Lisa Halley, and Christina Pirnat, brother, Tyler Halley, nephews, Wyatt Litteral, Bryson Stokes, Christopher Harrington, William



Harrington, and Skyler Harper, nieces; Makayla Litteral and Lorene Harrington, brother-in-law, Joe Harper, aunt, Roxanne (Ed) LeMaster, cousins, Eddie LeMaster Jr. and Joey LeMaster, and many more. In her free time, Jen enjoyed doing puzzles, going on drives and adventures, fishing, and Halloween. Her family was the most important thing to her, including her fur babies. Jen worked at Shoemaker's IGA in South Charleston for 16 years. She dearly loved all her coworkers and customers. Family and friends will be received on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 12:00-1:00 p.m. at the Madison Township Fire Department, South Charleston. A memorial service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Arrangements in the care of Ingling Williams and Lewis Funeral Home, South Charleston.

