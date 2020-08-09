TRAUTWEIN, Todd W. Age 82, of Englewood, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, after complications during his recovery from open heart surgery. He was born August 17, 1937, to the late Arthur (Bus) and Lucille (Lucy) Trautwein. Todd graduated from Trotwood High School in 1955, and Denison College in 1959. He served his country in the US Army from 1961-1963 before starting his career in sales at Angel Manufacturing Co., later retiring from T&T Graphics, Inc. in 2013 at the age of 75. Todd was a member of the Vandalia Masonic Lodge #742 F. & A.M., Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton and Antioch Shrine, where he served on the Foundation Board. Todd was also President of the Downtown Dayton Lions Club. Preceded in death by his younger brother Thad Trautwein. Todd enjoyed golfing, spending time with his family and was a friend to all. Survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Beverly; son, Todd M. (Jillian) Trautwein of Crozet, VA.; daughter, Julie (Anthony) Bertani of Glen Ellyn, IL, and granddaughters, Ava Rose Bertani and Sailor St. John Trautwein, as well as many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at the family's convenience. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 17th 2020, at Antioch Shrine Center - 107 E. First St. Dayton, OH 45402 from 1 to 3 p.m. The family asks for all guests to please wear masks. The family would also like to thank the ICU critical care nurses and staff at Miami Valley Hospital, for their love and devoted care. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Todd's memory to the Antioch Shrine Foundation or the Downtown Dayton Lions Club. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

