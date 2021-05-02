TRAUDT, Ronald H.



"Ron"



Retired Colonel, age 81, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away January 28, 2021, after an advanced 20 year battle with Parkinson's. He was a lifelong member of Peace Lutheran Church. The family wishes to express a special thank you to the Hospice of Heartland staff for their wonderful care and comfort given to Ron and his family. Celebration of life will be held 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 15, 2021, at the Hope Hotel. Condolences can be



expressed to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

