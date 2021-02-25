TRAPPS, David Lawrence



Aka Baylone, went home to the Lord at the age of 64 on February 17, 2021. He was born in Dermott, Arkansas, on



August 22, 1956, to late father



Lawrence Trapps and mother Doris Trapps. He is survived by his daughter Rebecca and two step-daughters Nikki and Toya. His brothers Donald, Johnny, Michael, Terry, sisters Kathy and Barbara. A host of grandchildren and nieces, nephews, close friends and family. Homecoming service will be held at the Dayton View Nazarene Church on 441 Holt St., Feburary 26, at 11 am, Pryor Funeral Home.

