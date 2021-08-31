TRAMMELL, Michele M.



MICHELE M. TRAMMELL, 55, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the Cleveland Clinic. She was born on November 21, 1965, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Owen I. Masters III and Sharon C. (Huber) Smith. She loved her children and grandchildren and will be deeply and sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Survivors include her three children, Randy (Mandy Andrews) Trammell, Shelley (Kyle) Hillock and Stephanie (Kyle) Cottrell and eleven grandchildren, Tyler, Brooke, Hailey, Alex, Lyvia, Jordan,



Hunter, Kolten, Kaleb, Gabriel, and Kylee. She was preceded in death by the father of her children, Timothy R. Trammell. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 5-7 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE



FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Michele's life will begin at 7 pm in the funeral home. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



