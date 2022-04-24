TRAGESSER, Michael



Eugene "Mike"



67, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022.



He was born October 8, 1954, in Miamisburg, Ohio, to



the late Charles and Ruby



(Lainhart) Tragesser.



Mike was a graduate of Miamisburg High School.



Following high school, he served his country in the



United States Navy. Mike retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He loved the outdoors, animals, working on cars, and supporting many charities. Most important to him was his family, especially his grandchildren.



He is survived by his daughter, Nicole (Jamie) Allgeyer; daughter-in-law, Ania Tragesser; step-son, Jason Gehlauf; grandchildren, Ethan (Desiree) Mason, Abbigail Mason, Nathaniel



Allgeyer, Emily Allgeyer, and Milena Tragesser; great-grandchildren, Beckham Mason and Raylynn Johnson; sisters, Susan, Debbie, Denise, Lisa, Sheila, and Lori; brothers, Tim and Tony; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Mike was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Michael Eugene Tragesser Jr.; brothers, Charles Tragesser Jr., William D. Tragesser, Ronald D. Tragesser, Terry A. Tragesser, and



Christopher K. Tragesser; sister, Gayle Anne Tragesser.



Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mike's name to the donor's favorite charity. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



