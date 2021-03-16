TRAGESSER, Elaine

TRAGESSER



(nee Simms), Elaine C.



Age 88, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away at home surrounded by family on March 12, 2021. She was born on March 13, 1932, to the late Ellsworth and Viola Simms. Elaine grew up in Hamilton on Old Oxford Road. She graduated in 1951 from Hanover High School and on September 19, 1953, she married the love of her life, Bob Tragesser at First United Methodist Church in Hamilton. She adopted 2 children Don and Teresa and raised the family on Eaton Avenue before moving to Holmes Ct. She worked at RCA Estate, Bendix Aviation, Proctor and Gamble and was the Executive Secretary of the HCTA (Hamilton Classroom Teachers Association) Elaine's life was filled with her love of her family and Gardening, Music, Animals and Traveling. She taught both voice and piano to students in her home. She spent lots of time with Bob bowling and traveling to bowling tournaments. Those who knew Elaine knew her love of collecting things very well. In her later years after her beloved Bob passed away, Elaine loved to sit at her home in Berkeley place and tell visitors the stories of all the things they collected. There was a story behind every piece, and she remembered the circumstances of how she acquired every item. Whether it was shells, clocks, figurines or antiques; Elaine and Bob loved to shop and collect unique things. Elaine and Bob were active members of First Baptist Church of Hamilton for many years and she was a member of the choir who often took joy in singing solos on Sunday morning. She was the founder and director of the First Baptist Handbell Choir and took much pride in leading the bells for several years until her retirement. In retirement years, Elaine and Bob traveled the world seeing all different cultures in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The annual trip to Cancun, Mexico with Bob and her sister, Sylvia was always a highlight of her year. She absolutely loved her pets including her Scotties Miss T, Holly and Sandy. She is survived by her son Donald (Lori) of Northern Kentucky, sister Sylvia Simms of Bakersfield California, grandchildren Michael & Gabbi Tragesser, and Alyx and Chance Patrick as well as great-grandson Jace Nichols and cousin Patty Renzella of West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert and her daughter Teresa Patrick. Visitation services will be held on March 17, 2021, from 5:00 until 7:00 at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield 45014 with a service of Christian Funeral and Memorial on March 18 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 225 Ludlow Street Hamilton, Ohio 45011, with Pastor Mark Finfrock officiating. Per Elaine's wishes, she will be cremated and a private family graveside service at a future date.

