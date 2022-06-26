TRADER, Lloyd M. "Mitch"



Lloyd M. Trader, "Mitch", age 69, of Dayton, passed away June 2, 2022. He was born March 6, 1953, in Troy, Ohio, to the late Lloyd M. Trader, Sr. and Mildred (Powell) Collins. In addition to his parents, Lloyd was preceded in death by his sister Linda Stewart; step-father Jack B. Collins, Sr. and nephew Anthony Hix.



Lloyd is survived by his two daughters, Heather Wolff and Rachel Trader; grandson Oliver Wolff; sister Brenda "Joyce" Hix; former wife Janet; nieces Jennifer and Marcy and their families; nephew Jonathan and numerous additional family and friends. He will remain forever in our hearts. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton to leave a condolence message for his family.

