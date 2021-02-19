TRACY, Frank R.



Frank R. Tracy, 71, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021. Preceding him in death was his wife, Lyn, and his parents, Jean and Frank Sr. Surviving Frank is his daughter, Deidre, and his brothers and sisters: Gene, Brad, Diane, Patty, and Kathy. Frank is loved, and will be missed. In lieu of a funeral, a celebration of life will occur



at a future date. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hamilton Brenna-Cellini Funeral Home, 2365 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd., Hamilton, NJ 08619. Please visit Frank's tribute page at www.brennacellinifuneralhomes.com.

