TOWNSLEY, Sara Katharine



Age 67 of Meadows Place, Texas, passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021. Sara graduated from Meadowdale High School, Sinclair Community College and Wright State University, all of Dayton, Ohio. She taught in Houston Independent School District for 32 years and was a positive influence on many students and co-workers. Sara retired in 2011. She is survived by her daughter: Elizabeth Jane Milder of Meadows Place, Texas; mother: Janey Penwell Townsley of Dayton, Ohio; brothers: Bruce (Joanne Karpinen) Townsley of East Lansing, Michigan, and Jonathan (Rie) Townsley of Kailua,



Hawaii; niece: Christina (Chad) Layton of Mason, Ohio; grandnephews: Carter, CJ & Cashton Layton; nephew: Eric (Joel Schmittz) Townsley of Atlanta, Georgia; close friends: Colleen Burton, Kira Halcarz; and other relatives and friends. Sara was preceded in death by her father: Hugh Arthur Townsley. If



desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Center, 124 West Apple Street, Dayton, Ohio 45402. St. Vincent de Paul is a safety net for the homeless and impoverished. https://stvincentdayton.org/how-to-donate/memorial/.

