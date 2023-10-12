Townsend, William

Townsend II, William Jay



Age 87, of Leesburg, Florida and formerly of Hamilton, Ohio peacefully passed away on October 8, 2023. Bill was born on December 6, 1935, in Muncie Indiana to William Jay and Theresa (Crone) Townsend. Throughout his school years, he had many friends, played basketball, earned the nickname "Mike" that followed him the rest of his life and became a basis to distinguish his friends and family from Indiana from those he met later in his life. He loved acting in plays with the drama club and originally wanted to pursue acting as a career. After graduating from Yorktown High School, he joined the Navy to serve his country on the Ticonderoga and embrace his love of travel. He often talked about his Navy cruise in the Mediterranean. After serving in the Navy, Bill attended classes at Ball State University. He then began working at Ford Motor Company and eventually retired as a General Foreman at the Sharonville Plant. Bill met his future wife on a blind date and married Ida Howard, the love of his life on June 18, 1960. They raised their two children in Fairfield, Ohio and worked diligently to provide for the family. Bill was a passionate fan of the Indianapolis 500. Annual attendance at the 500 was a tradition started as a teenager with his father, shared with his wife, Ida, and passed on to his son, daughter and grandson. Throughout his life, Bill enjoyed nothing more than spending time with family and friends. Bill loved a good joke and had a twinkle in his eye when he smiled. He was a member of and volunteered at Rolling Hills Baptist Church. He consistently supported Butler County Special Olympics and individuals with Developmental Disabilities starting as a parent, transitioning to a volunteer and then serving as board president. Bill also enthusiastically coached Therapeutic Rec softball teams for over 20 seasons. After retirement from Ford, Bill and Ida learned about the pool and spa business from the ground up and started Jay's Seasonal Supplies. With the help of his son Jay and dear friends, Bill began new friendships with families throughout the county while providing support for their pools. Bill will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Ida; his daughter, Kimberly (Mark) Dupont; his grandchildren, Adrienne and Jonathan Dupont and many family members and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents and son, William Jay Townsend III. Visitation will be on Friday, October 13, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45013. Funeral service will be held Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home. Entombment will be at Crown Hill Memorial Park and Mausoleum. Memorials may be directed to Butler County Special Olympics, 4175 Outpost Dr., Hamilton, Ohio, 45013.



Exodus 23:20



"See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared."



