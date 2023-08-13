Townsend, Paul Edward



Paul Edward Townsend, 79, of Catawba, passed away August 10, 2023 in his home. He was born September 11, 1943 in Panama City, Florida, the son of Edward Marvin and Trina (Velcich) Townsend. Paul had been self-employed in the roof manufacturing industry. He was an avid photographer, writer, and historian. He loved to read and pursued his many interests through self-study. He enjoyed genealogy and was quite proud of his Scottish heritage. Paul had served as an officer in the Eagles, FOE 397. Most of all, he was a loving husband and father. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Deborah (Outlaw) Townsend; daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Colin Paugh; and several cousins, other family members, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service to celebrate Paul's life will be held on Wednesday, August 23 at 6:00 p.m. Friends may visit with the family from 5-6 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by the Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.



