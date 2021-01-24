TOWNLEY, Edgar S.



"Ted"



EDGAR "TED" S. TOWNLEY, 86, of Springfield, and formerly of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Oakwood Village. He was born on September 19, 1934, in Summit, New Jersey, the son of the late Richard and Margaret



(Stevens) Townley. After graduating from Summit High School, he was drafted into the United States Navy and served aboard the USS Intrepid



(CYA-11). Ted graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University with a BS Degree, and worked in banking for 10 years. He married his high school sweetheart of 61 years, Betty Lou (Ale) Townley. They moved to Dayton, Ohio, in 1966, where he worked for National Cash Register (NCR) for 29 years. Ted held various positions including the coordination of customer relations and internal functions at NCR's guest house, Moraine Farms. After his retirement in 1994, he enjoyed handy man jobs, golf, stamp collecting, family history (genealogy),



gardening, and traveling the USA with his beloved wife. He supported his wife and children's love for horses. For 35 years Ted volunteered and supported the Therapeutic Riding



Institute (TRI). They moved to Springfield, Ohio, in 2014, to be closer to his three wonderful daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Survivors include his daughters, Beth (Robert) Vogt of Columbus, Cindy (Scott) Stuart of Beavercreek and Cari (John) Roeder of Springfield; four grandchildren, Steve and Adam Roeder, Lauren, and Patrick Stuart; eight great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Richard L. Ale of Casper, Wyoming; one sister-in-law, Elizabeth "Bet" Townley of Goodyear, Arizona, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife; one brother, Robert Wade Townley; one sister, Margaret (Townley) Steeber; one sister-in-law, Ellen Ale and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Eber and Lillian (French) Ale. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Therapeutic Riding Institute, 3960 Middle Run Road, Spring Valley, Ohio 45370, triohio.org. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



