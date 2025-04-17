Towle, Janet F.



Janet F. Towle, 87, of Miami Township passed away April 14, 2025, at Hospice of Dayton. Janet was born in Schenectady, NY to Margaret (Smylie) and Oliver White on February 6, 1938. Janet was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert J. Towle in 2021. She is survived by her loving family: daughter, Michelle Towle; son Robert Towle, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Sandra Towle; and grandchildren, Ethan, Evan, and Ella Towle. She was the center of the family. Janet converted to Catholicism when she married Robert, May 16, 1959. She remained devout in her Catholic faith the remainder of her life. They joined St. Henry Parish in 1970 when they moved to the area. Janet had many friends throughout the years. There were friends on her Christmas card list every year that she hadn't seen in person in 55 years. In 2004 she joined Gem City Rubies, a group formerly of the Red Hat Ladies Club. She looked forward to their monthly meetings and lunches. They have been a constant source of comradery and collaboration since then. Janet had wonderful neighbors who were always watching out for one another. Friends and family may visit from 5:00pm - 7:00pm Friday, April 18, 2025, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville, Ohio. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30am on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at St. Henry Catholic Parish. A graveside burial service will be held at a later date at Memory Gardens Cemetery & Memorial Park, Albany, NY.



