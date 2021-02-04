TOTTEN, Rosa L.



Age 85 of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on Monday,



February 1, 2021, at the Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant Assisted



Living. She was born in Loghally, West Virginia, on May 26, 1935, the daughter of Everett and Edna (Reid) Bogle. She attended the First Baptist Church of Middletown.



Survivors include three children, Diana (Michael) Heuer, Roger (Jill) Totten, and Valerie (Vernon) Webb; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.



Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Elra "Red" Totten; a son, Robert Totten; and a brother, Everett Bogle.



Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Saturday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., with Pastor Tom Holt



officiating, followed by burial in Arlington Memorial Garden. Visitation will be from 11:00 am-12 noon Saturday in the



funeral home.



Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Research at alz.org. Online register book available at



