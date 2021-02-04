X

TOTTEN, Rosa

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

TOTTEN, Rosa L.

Age 85 of Trenton, Ohio, passed away on Monday,

February 1, 2021, at the Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant Assisted

Living. She was born in Loghally, West Virginia, on May 26, 1935, the daughter of Everett and Edna (Reid) Bogle. She attended the First Baptist Church of Middletown.

Survivors include three children, Diana (Michael) Heuer, Roger (Jill) Totten, and Valerie (Vernon) Webb; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Elra "Red" Totten; a son, Robert Totten; and a brother, Everett Bogle.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Saturday in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., with Pastor Tom Holt

officiating, followed by burial in Arlington Memorial Garden. Visitation will be from 11:00 am-12 noon Saturday in the

funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Alzheimer's Research at alz.org. Online register book available at


www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald

2646 Pleasant Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45015

https://www.zettlerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.