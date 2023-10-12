Topmiller, Robert Paul



Robert Paul Topmiller, age 86, of Englewood, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on October 8, 2023. Born on May 23, 1937, to the late Fred and Helen (Manning) Topmiller in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church for many years. He was employed in the Computer Operations Department at Mead Corp. for 35 years before he retired. Robert proudly served his country in the U.S. Airforce. Robert is survived by his son: Robert Topmiller, daughters: Kim St. Amand, Laurie (Darryl) Chaplin, & Amy (Jason) Wilson, grandchildren: Jessica (Donnie) Burns, Jennifer St. Amand, Zachary (Heather) Hypes, Zane (Jaedin) Hypes, Hannah Chaplin, & Morgan Chaplin, great grandchildren: Donnie Jr. "D.J.", Layla, Serenity, Desiree, & Tyler, and cherished dog: Tucker, along with other family members and friends he leaves to cherish his memory. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife: Mary L. (Sharit) Topmiller, and sister: Joan (John) Kodak. A Private Visitation and Service will be held at the convenience of the family at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd. Englewood) with burial to follow at Miami Memorial Park Cemetery in Covington, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Day City Hospice (7601 Paragon Rd Suite 201 & 203, Dayton, OH 45459) or to your local animal shelter in his memory. Online condolences may be made to www.KindredFuneralHome.com



