TOOPS, Michael E. "Mike"



MICHAEL "MIKE" E. TOOPS, 74, of Urbana passed away on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Villa of Springfield. He was born on August 19, 1947, in Madison County, Ohio, the son of the late Weldon Jr. and Grace E. (Hughes) Toops. Mike was a veteran of the United States Army and served our country proudly. He retired from farming and Champaign County Engineers. Mike was a 4-H advisor and an active member of the Mechanicsburg FFA Alumni Association. He was a very loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather. Survivors include his beloved wife of 55 years, Connie L. (King) Toops; four sons, Michael Jr.; Jason, Aaron (Tammy) and Nathan (Jeannie) Toops; four sisters, Sara (Phil) Kerns, Shirley Day, Tammie (Tommy) Dingledine and Manelle Carsey; one brother, Doug (Marlene) Toops; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ralph, and Hazel King. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 11 am to 12 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Mike's life will begin at 12 pm in the funeral home with Dr. Peter Lane officiating. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to charity of choice in Mike's name. You may express condolences to the family at



