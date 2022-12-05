TOMLINSON, Wanda



Age 97, of Independence, Kentucky, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Thursday, December 1, 2022. She was born in Breathitt County, Kentucky, on November 26, 1925, the daughter of Kelly and Elizabeth (Moore) Spicer. In 1942, she married Mathew Joseph Tomlinson and he preceded her in death in 1991.



Wanda is survived by one daughter, Linda (Dave) Hensley; four granddaughters, Michele (Mike) Watson, Monica (Stan) Abrams, Melanie Sizemore, and Carmen Black; six great- grandchildren, Amanda, Jonathan, Dalton, Crystal, Megan, and Erin; seven great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Jeanette Davidson, Charlene Ayers, Shirley (Dwain) Flick, and Darlene (Jerry) Garrett; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Kelly Spicer; mother and stepfather, Elizabeth and Willard Bloomfield; her daughter, Brenda Webster; and three siblings, Rosemary Hanson, Leonard Bloomfield, and Rudell Bloomfield.



Funeral service will be held at Community Family Church, 11875 Taylor Mill Road, Independence, Kentucky 41051 on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 12:00 PM with Rev. Rick Witt officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery in Mentor, Kentucky. Visitation will be at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and also at Community Family Church in Independence, Kentucky, on Thursday from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

