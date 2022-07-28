TOMCHIN, Marilyn

TOMCHIN (Logan), Marilyn June



91, of Dayton Ohio, passed away Sunday July 24, 2022. June was born on June 2, 1931, in Petersville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late George and Effie Logan. She was the youngest of five children; brother, George, and sisters, Thelma, Pauline and Viola, all passed before her. She cared for her parents until they passed, and also her sister, Pauline, for 10 years before her passing. June attended Morehead University in Kentucky and moved to Dayton when she was 20 years old. June married the love of her life in 1988, Herb Tomchin, and they were together until his death in 2007. June spent most of her career working for Mead and left after 20 years of service. She also loved to try her hand at gardening and enjoyed her fresh tomatoes. She leaves her niece, Patricia Steitz (John), nephew, Kendall Buckwalter (Pat) and great-nephew, Neil Buckwalter (Rosemary Dix); and some life long friends. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 3, at Morton and Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, with funeral services at 11 a.m. Rev. Michael Malcosky, officiating. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family, please visit



www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com