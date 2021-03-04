TOLIVER, Shirley

TOLIVER (Rice), Shirley Ann



Shirley Ann (Rice) Toliver, 85, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021. She was born on November 14th, 1935, in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of



Stanley and Jane (Reed) Rice. She graduated from Catholic Central High School and worked for over 30 years at Mercy Medical Center's Urology's Department. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Timothy. Survivors include one sister, Bonnie Rice of Santa Fe, NM; brother, Marvin (Joyce) Rice of Springfield; and three children, Pamela A. Toliver of Springfield, Dr. Jeffrey Toliver of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Edgar (Eddie) Toliver, ,Jr., (USAF, Ret). (Patricia) of Aurora, Colorado. Shirley is also survived by five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. A rosary will be recited on Friday evening by Zoom invitation 5-7 PM EST on March 5th, 2021. Mass of the resurrection will be celebrated via live stream (Littleton & Rue Facebook page) from St. Raphael Catholic Church, Springfield, Ohio, at 9:30 AM EST March 6th, 2021, followed by interment at Ferncliff Cemetery. Shirley's arrangements are in the care of the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting



