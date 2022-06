TOLBERT, Daniel W.



81, of New Carlisle, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 16, 2022. A Celebration of Life service will be held on



Friday, June 24, at 5:00pm with visitation beginning at 3:00pm at Grace Community Church, 5001 Fishburg Road, Huber Heights. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.trostelchapman.com