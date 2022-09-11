TOKARSKY, Mark Steven



Born August 14, 1955, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 3, 2022. Mark is preceded in death by his father Frank "Lonnie" Tokarsky, mother Aloyse (nee Chmiel) Tokarsky, and brother Michael Tokarsky. Mark is survived by his brother Thomas; sister Teresa (David) Gudorf; sister Diane; and brother Frank (Daungtavil "Jimm"), as well as nephew Christopher Stouder (Julie) and niece Erin Woelking (Dan); nephew Maximilian Tokarsky, and niece Mariam Tokarsky. He is also survived by great-nieces and nephews: Bennett, Zachary, Bridget and Adam. Mark was a graduate of Chaminade High School and worked at Hobart Manufacturing and Bell Optical Labs. He was a proud member of the Dayton Polish American Club; Polish National Alliance; Am Vets Post 24; and The American Legion Post 619. He was a quiet and pleasant soul who was quick with his wit and a true friend to all who knew him. Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 am on Friday, September 16, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 11:00 am. Please remember Mark in your prayers and donate to the charity of your choice. To share a memory of Mark or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

