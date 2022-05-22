Toerner, Thomas

TOERNER, Sr., Thomas J.



92, of The Woodlands, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Tom was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 12, 1929, to the late Joseph and Magdalene Toerner.



A 1947 graduate of Hamilton Catholic High School, Tom



attended Xavier University for one year before enlisting in the United States Army. He served two years of active duty at Fort Dix in New Jersey and five years in the U.S. Army Reserve. After an honorable



discharge in 1950, Tom worked at AMSCO in Cincinnati where he met Mary Romes and fell in love. The two married in 1952 and made their home in Hamilton where they raised their family until moving to The Woodlands in 1982.



Tom is survived by his children Jane (Lawrence) Toerner-Brown, Martha (Michael) Lopinto, Elizabeth (Donald) Tassone, Thomas (Pamela) Toerner, Jr, Terri (Thomas) Barbush and



Edward (Theresa) Toerner; 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; sisters Ann Toerner-Rich and Kathy Kennedy. He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Mary; two



children, Nancy and Stephen; parents, Joseph and Magdalene Toerner; brother, Paul (Mary Ellen) Toerner; mother and father-in-law, Caroline and Edward Romes; and in-laws



Mildred Romes, Florence Romes, Elmer (Ethel) Romes and Rita (Edward) Gropp, Dick Rich and John Kennedy.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, May 25, at 12:30 p.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave, Hamilton, OH. Visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the church.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati, 4623 Wesley Ave,



