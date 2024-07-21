Todd, Scott Charles



Born November 27, 1958 Died May 6, 2024. Mr. Todd died of natural causes at his residence in Mercersburg, Pa. He is preceded in death by parents Charles and Nancy Todd of Centerville, Ohio. He is survived by his daughter Alexandra stepdaughter Natalie and wife Cynthia sister Kimberly Gabbard (Wilburn) niece Kasey. Mr. Todd had many colleagues and enjoyed cooking, hunting, fishing and playing video games. The family requests that donations be made to the Diabetes Association in his memory.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com