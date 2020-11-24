TODD, James E.



Age 91, of Kettering, died on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on February 26th, 1929, to the late Jeanne and Harry Todd. A United States Army Veteran and University of Cincinnati graduate, Jim worked at Monsanto as a chemical engineer. He was a member of the Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church. Jim enjoyed music, playing the piano, traveling, reading and spending time with his family. Survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Rindler) Todd; Children, Joe (Denise) Todd, Janet (Bill) Strutzel, Steve (Nancy) Todd, John (Laurie) Todd, Mary (Frank) Cash, Dan (Meg) Rindler, Peggy (Jim) O'Donnell, Dr. Julie (Kevin) Griffith and John (Brenda) Rindler; 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Jim is also survived by his brother Jack (Emily) Todd. Preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemary (Sayre) Todd and brother Robert Todd. A funeral service will be held at Sugar Creek Presbyterian for the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's memory to Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church, 4417 Bigger Rd., Kettering, OH 45440. Arrangements by Westbrock Funeral Home.

