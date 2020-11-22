TOBE, Janice M.



Age 69 of Englewood, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born on January 17, 1951, to the late Erma (Jutte) and Roman Broering in Greenville, Ohio. Janice was a part of the American Legion Post 668, life member of VFW Post 7741 and Quilts of Valor. She is



survived by her husband of 51 years; Ronald Tobe, sons; James (Christina) Tobe, Jeffrey Tobe, special grandson; Layne Tobe, siblings; Charlie Broering, Deb (Ken) Peoppleman, Ron (Pam) Broering, Donna Thomas, Elaine Broering, brothers & sisters-in-law; Bev (Steve) Hemmelgarn, Larry (Debra) Tobe, Bonnie (Darryl) Evans, Scott (Laura) Tobe, along with other numerous relatives and friends. Along with her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her brother; Gary Broering, sister-in-law; Alice Broering, and brother-in-law; Gerald Thomas. The family will not be having any services for her at this time. If desired, contributions may be made for Janice's commemorative bench, which will be placed at her favorite place to hike and birdwatch, Englewood MetroPark C/O Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Boulevard Englewood, Ohio 45322). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.

