TITUS, Anne Greely



Age 96, of Hoschton, formerly of Springfield, Ohio, and Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 26, 2021, at her residence.



Mrs. Titus was born September 28, 1925, to the late Edward Joseph and Helen Zettler Greely in Columbus, Ohio. A member of United Church of Christ, she was a graduate of The Ohio State University. A fun loving and generous person, she enjoyed Ohio State football, knitting (many people enjoyed her homemade gifts), dogs (especially Dachshunds) and spending time with her family.



Mrs. Titus is survived by her children, Dianne (Bruce) Wherry of Braselton, Karen McGoff of Cincinnati, Ohio, and John Titus of Andrews, North Carolina; grandchildren, John Wherry, Scott (Heather) Wherry, Michael Howard, David (Brenna)



Howard, Grady McGoff and Rachel McGoff; and great-grandchild, Luke Wherry. She was preceded in death by her



husband, Dr. J. Richard Titus; daughter, Nancy Howard;



siblings, Robert Greely, Richard Greely and Zett Greely; and



son-in-law, Matt McGoff.



No Services are planned at this time.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ohio State University, In Memory of Anne Greely Titus Fund # 999999, PO Box 710811, Columbus, Ohio 43271, and Kentucky Dachshund Rescue, 109 Craigmoor Estates, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324.



Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to



www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com