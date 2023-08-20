Tittle (Winteregg), Connie Carol



TITTLE, Connie Carol, age 84, passed away Saturday, Aug. 12th, 2023 in New Carlisle, OH. She was born to the late Norman and Ardilla (Suhm) Winteregg in Berne, Adam County, Indiana on April 20, 1939. Her family moved to Englewood, Ohio where she graduated in 1957 from Randolph High School. In 1975, Connie started working in the Registration and Student Records Department at Sinclair Community College where she had an impact on many students, faculty and staff. In her 28 years of service at Sinclair, Connie oversaw the registration of nearly four million courses and more than one and a half million students. She retired in 2003 and enjoyed spending time with family and friends as well as watching televised sporting events, especially tennis, golf and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Connie is survived by 3 sons Tony (Kris), David (Regina), and Tim (Vicki); a brother Leland (Shirley) Winteregg, grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Connie is preceded in death by her grandson Daniel H. Tittle. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family in the Mennonite Reformed Evangelical Cemetery in Berne, Adams County, Indiana. In lieu of flowers contributions in Connie's memory may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Dayton. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home in Dayton, Ohio. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com