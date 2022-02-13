Hamburger icon
TIREY, Jay

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TIREY, Jay W.

Lost his battle with cancer on February 6, 2022. He was born in Dayton on May 30, 1948, to John and Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents and an older brother, John. Jay graduated from Butler High School and The Ohio State University. He was manager of the State of Ohio's liquor store in Vandalia for many years and recently retired from the liquor department of Kroger in Englewood. He loved all creatures great and small. Jay liked chickens. A celebration of life to be held at a later date.

