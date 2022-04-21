TIREY, Dolores D.



Dolores D. Tirey, age 91, of Monroe, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022. She was born October 28, 1930, in Middletown, OH, the daughter of



Thomas and Effie (Igo) Elam.



Dolores was a member of Towne Boulevard Church of God. She was a supporter of Billy Graham, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Disabled Veterans. She was a very kind, giving person with a pure heart. She loved to laugh and loved flowers. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband,



Robert G. Tirey; son, Thomas Tirey; and five siblings. Dolores is survived by her children, Amy (Lance) Bunnell and Robert (Grace) Tirey; five grandchildren, April, Josh, Jon, Alix and



Callie; two great-granddaughters, Ava and Adalyn; and



numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be 12:30 pm-1:00 pm on Friday, April 22, 2022, at Woodside Cemetery Chapel, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown, OH 45044. A



Chapel service will follow at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mark Jackson officiating.


