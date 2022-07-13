TIREY, Connie L.



Age 67, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Atrium Medical Center. She was born October 26, 1954, in Middletown. Connie was the Activities Director for Wood Glen Alzheimer's Facility in West Carrollton, Ohio, for 15 years. She was a member of the Towne Boulevard Church of God, and loved spending time with her family. Preceding her in death were her parents, Leslie Kyle and Barbara Ann (McKinney) Parker; her husband, Thomas L. Tirey in Dec. of 2017; two grandsons, Leslie Andrew Shaw in 2016 and Collin Awe Dafler in 2000. She is survived by four children, Regina (Douglas) Miller, April Tirey, Joshua Tirey and Jon Luke Tirey; four grandchildren, Michael, Kiley, Ava, and Adalyn; two great-grandchildren, Madison and Leslie; one sister, Helen Parker; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. at Woodside Cemetery Chapel, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel with Rev. Mark Jackson officiating. Interment will follow in Section 17, at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



