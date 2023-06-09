Tirey, Betty



age 97 of Hamilton, passed away at Woodlands of Hamilton on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Betty was born in Hamilton, Ohio on December 4, 1925 to Clarence and Agnes (nee Ruhl) Weber. On December 13, 1946, she married the love of her life, Lloyd Tirey. Betty was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother; devoting all her time and efforts to the care of her family. Betty is survived by her children, Lloyd "Butch" (Victoria), Linda and Rick Tirey; her grandchildren, Mark, Nancy, David, Brian, Cindy (Matthew), Curtis (Rachelle), Christopher, Kevin, James and Heather; ten great grandchildren; eleven great great granchildren; her brother, Jim (Mary Jo) Weber; and other loving family and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 51 years, Lloyd Tirey; her son, David "Frog" Tirey; and her brothers, Clarence "Junie" Weber Jr. and Russell Weber. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, June 12, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home with celebrant Fr. Larry Tharp. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

