journal-news logo
X

TIPTON, Robert

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TIPTON, Robert C. "Bob"

Robert C. Tipton, "Bob", 81, of Kettering, passed away January 7, 2023. He retired from Optical Fashions after 44 years of service. Bob will be sadly missed by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Tipton; his two daughters, Lisa (David) Ashdown, Cindy (Dave) Helmig; 7 grandchildren Allyson, Anna, Garrett, Sierra, Cam, Jenna, and Max. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Memorial celebration will be held privately. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Kettering Chapel.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel

3940 Kettering Blvd

Kettering, OH

45439

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
FURLONG, Judith
2
BOLDS, Louella
3
Adler, Doris Zoller
4
BOLTON, Lynn
5
CURRY, Lillie
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top