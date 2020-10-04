TIPTON, Carol Louise Carol Louise Tipton, born June 21, 1952, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Kettering Hospital. Carol is survived by her brother, Carl Hole; Ex-husband, Cecil Tipton; and their daughters, Heather Fair and husband David Fair, Nicole Tipton and fiancé Ray Stansberry, and Brandie Tipton and fiancé Phil Hart. She was the Nana to some amazing young men, Anthony Clingman, John Clingman, Cecil Glandon, Lucas Tipton, Nathen Tipton, and Dean Fair. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 10th, at 2:00 pm at Mighty Fortress Church, 2841 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH.

