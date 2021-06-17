TIPTON, Bill



Age 84, of Germantown, passed away peacefully on



Sunday, June 13, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Bill was born to Ishmer and Flossie (Schooler) Tipton on September 15, 1936, in Irvin, KY. Preceded in death by his



parents, brothers, Charles and Bobby, daughter-in-law, Karen Tipton and son-in-law, Ed



Langley. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Katherine (Kline) Tipton, children Sharon Tipton, Timothy Tipton (Joni) and Susan Langley (Ralph), brother, Ed Tipton, sister-in-law, Joann Tipton, grandchildren, Tarah (Ben) Smoker, Jonathan (Jessica) Tipton, Laura (Teddy) Buehner and Sarah Tipton. He is also survived by 7



great-grandchildren, Waylon and Eleanor Smoker, Olivia, Lorelai and Lucas Tipton, and Brock and Russell Buehner, as well as numerous other relatives and many friends. Bill served two years in the U.S. Army and retired from General Motors after 38 years of service. He was also a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, (Corner of St. Rte. 4 and Weaver Rd.), Germantown with Pastor Ricky King officiating. Burial will follow at Holp Cemetery. The



family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.



(2 hours prior to service) at the funeral home on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Mr. Tipton's memory. Please share



condolences at daltonfh.net.

