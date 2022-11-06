TINNERMAN, David James



Age 66, of Dayton, formerly Florida, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, in Dayton, OH. The memorial service will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 2 PM at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD, KETTERING. Please plan to stay for a friend's reception following the ceremony. For complete remembrances and to share your condolences with the family please visit www.routsong.com.

