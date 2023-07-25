Tincher, Gregory Lynn "Bubba"



Age 72 of Hamilton died July 23, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Hamilton on May 10, 1951, the son of Estel W. and Glenna M. (Barnes) Tincher. He is survived by his daughter, Emily Tincher Burley of Brentwood, TN, his sister, Tammy Chambers and his brother, Larry (Debra) Tincher all of Hamilton. Memorial services will be held in Shelbyville, Tennessee at a later date (to be announced) where he spent the majority of his life. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.weigelfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral