TINCHER, George "Rick"



George "Rick" Tincher, age 64, of Springboro, OH; died Friday January 15, 2021, at Kettering Memorial Hospital. Rick was born in Mineral Wells, TX, on April 23, 1956, to Fred and Sylvia (Bryant) Tincher. His mother, Sylvia Tincher, his brother,



Freddy Tincher and his sister, Mary Ola Tincher, preceded Rick in death. His wife of 44 years, Liz (Hough) Tincher; his sons, Derek (Julie), Jacob Tincher (Natalie Katz); his grandchildren, Savannah, Wyatt; his brothers, Bryan Tincher, Jason Tincher; and his sister, Lisa Metcalfe, survive him. Private Funeral Services are with Anderson Funeral Home 40 N. Main St., Springboro, OH. The funeral service will be live streamed at 10 am, Friday, January 22, 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Springboro Community Assistance Center P.O. Box 1042, Springboro, OH. Please log on to www.facebook.com/



AndersonFuneral/ to view the live stream of the service. Once the live stream is over, the video will be posted to our Facebook page to be viewed at any time. Thank you.



