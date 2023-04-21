Timmons, Pamela

Timmons (Taylor), Pamela Elaine "Pam"



Pamela Elaine Taylor Timmons (mother, grandmother, aunt, and sister) was the youngest child of Malcolm and Frances Taylor, born on August 12, 1951 in Dayton, Ohio. She was a proud graduate of Roosevelt High School (class of 1969), and Central State University where she obtained her bachelor's degree in social work in 1973. Pam later went on to earn her master's degree in social worker at the University of Dayton, after which she worked as a medical social worker at the Miami Valley Hospital for 25 years.



Pam will be remembered for her love of the Lord, her love for gospel music, and her gift of touching others. As a member of the Ethan Temple Seventh-day Adventist Church, she contributed faithfully as a Primary Sabbath School teacher, a member of Ethan Temple Mass choir, and her passion ministry as a Bible worker, always seeking individuals to share the goodness of God. Indeed, Pam had a unique and artistic talent as a writer. She encouraged countless individuals  friends and family alike  with her card outreach ministry.



Pam was known for her humor, her many witty sayings, and a fiercely independent spirt that allowed her to speak her truth. She lived life her way and was deeply loyal to her loved ones: if you were Pam's friend, it was a friendship that was strong, warm, and unforgettable. It was that same spirit of independence with which she battled and beat cancer. In remission for 14 years, God gave her time, and He gave us time.



Above all, her most favorite role and accomplishment was being the mother of her only child Felicia Steele, her best friend. Felicia, her husband Travis (who Pam described often as a "faithful and devoted husband"), and their three children  Sean, Taylor and Jonathan  were the apples of her eye. The last 5 years she spent with them following her relocation to Alabama following her retirement from Ohio were the most meaningful and fulfilling time of her life.



She was loved and cherished by her siblings: Pastor Malcolm Taylor Jr (Mary), Elder Anthony Taylor-deceased (Donna), Elder Marcia Taylor Raglin (William); and their 12 children. Her nieces and nephews were the benefactors of countless life lessons, continual support, intriguing stories, and fun times. She was truly loved and was a blessing to her entire family.



Pamela Elaine Taylor Timmons left an indelible impression on all with whom she met. Now she sleeps and we wait to see her again when Jesus returns.

