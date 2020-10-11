TILLSON, Sr., MSW, Richard W. "Dick" Richard W. "Dick" Tillson, Sr. MSW passed away on August 26, 2020, due to Covid-19. He was 85. His wife and partner of 56 years, Susan Meier Tillson, was by his side at the hospital. He is survived by his sister, Myra Phillips; children, Karen Tillson, Keith (Valerie) Gmeinder, and Donna (Kevin) Gainsley; 3 grandchildren, Allison, Amanda, and Eric; great-grandchild, Lucy; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brothers, Eva, Leonard, and Lenny Hahn; and his son, Richard Tillson Jr. He is also preceded in death by his children's mother, Eleanor Tillson. Richard was born in Chicago, IL, and attended school in Dayton and Wilberforce, Ohio, earning a BA at Central State University and an MA at Indiana University. He was also a Harvard Law Fellow in 1969-1970. He was a life-long advocate for at-risk youth and had a long and distinguished career with the California Youth Authority (CYA). After his retirement from the CYA as the Deputy Director for Institutions and Camps in 1997, he continued to consult with the National Council on Crime and Delinquency bringing his considerable experience and expertise to that organization. Richard was a great orator. In both his professional and personal life, he was the master of ceremonies for numerous events and he served on many community boards and committees. He loved to socialize with family and friends and enjoyed traveling to many places worldwide. The family will hold a private service with a celebration of life planned for the future. Remembrances can be made to the charity of your choice in Richard's name.

