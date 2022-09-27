TILLEY, Ronna

TILLEY (Hanayik),



Ronna Lee



June 15, 1964 - Sept. 21, 2022



58, passed away unexpectedly on 9/21/2022, in West Carrollton.



Ronna graduated from West Carrollton High School in 1982. She was active with the marching band, drums were her passion. When her kids came she was very active with soccer. She loved watching the Dallas Cowboys and Drag Racing and was always happy to be with her dogs, Bandit, Critter, Nitro and Sonic.



She is survived by her husband Robert Tilley, daughter Rachel (Tilley) Bailey, son RJ Tilley (Sara), step-daughter Aimee (Ashley), grandchildren Karter, Caydence, Chris, Brad, Aryana, Aubree, Owen, Brielle and Charlee. Her parents Ronald and Carla. Siblings, Mike, Scott and Staci. She was preceded in death by sister Diana.



A Memorial Service will be held October 9th, 2022, at Courtyard University of Dayton from 3 pm-7pm. Family and Friends welcome. In lieu of flowers please donate to a local animal shelter.

