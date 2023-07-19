Tigner, Hueston L.



Tigner, Hueston L., age 71, born August 18, 1951 transcended Saturday, July 8, 2023. Native Daytonian, attended Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School. Hueston loved his family and had a love for playing cards. Nothing got in the way of Friday night poker with his friends. He loved traveling and was a die-hard sports fan, especially football and basketball. His smile was infectious and his jokes and story telling were hilarious and entertaining. Preceded in death by his parents, Hutson R. Sr and Ida C. Tigner; brother, Hutson R. Tigner Jr.; and son Hueston L. Tigner Jr. He is survived by his sons, Anthony Tigner (Desiree) of Houston, TX and Hueston E. Tigner of Dayton, OH; daughter, Tracey Tigner of Houston, TX; along with numerous grandchildren and friends. Hueston will be missed beyond measure. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 21, 2023, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.



Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral