TIEMAN, Janet L. Age 86, of Hamilton, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. She was born in Hamilton, on February 22, 1934, the daughter of George and Ada (Ogg) Tieman. She had been employed as a clerk for Fisher Body (General Motors) for 30 years, retiring in 1989. After her retirement she resided in Clearwater, Florida, for twenty years. She was an avid world traveler, visiting all seven continents. She visited China as recently as four year ago. She is survived by her sister, Donna Fowler, Hamilton; nephews, Tony Retherford, Rick (Shirley) Retherford; all of Hamilton, and great-nephews, and niece, Wes (Leann) Retherford, Wade (Chrissy) Retherford, Charlee Mistler all of Hamilton, and Morgan Retherford, Cleveland, Ohio. Funeral services will be Monday, August 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Robert Ulmer officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of the service. A special thank you to her Berkeley Square family and friends. Memorials may be directed to Community First Solutions, for the Employee Emergency Fund, 230 Ludlow Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com

