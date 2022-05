THURMOND, Mary



Mary Thurmond passed away on May 12, 2022, at the age of 92. Funeral services will be on Saturday, May 21, 2022,



at 10am at Christ Tabernacle



Apostolic Church, 3401 Hamilton-Mason Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. Entombment will follow at Butler County Memorial Chapel. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.