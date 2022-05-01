THURMAN, Kristine Marie "Kris"



Age 70, of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at home. Kris was born on November 12, 1951, to James Kessel and Mary Ann (Doll) Kessel. She graduated from Carroll High School in 1970. She then attended the University of Cincinnati earning a Bachelor's degree and following that up with a Master's degree in Education from Wright State University. Kris was a beloved teacher at Southdale Elementary/Kettering City Schools for over 35 years, retiring in 2009. Continuing her love for teaching, she tutored long after her retirement. She was very active with all her many groups, creating life-long friendships along the way. Kris was an incredible hostess; she had a natural ability to make everyone feel welcomed and loved in her presence. Therefore, she loved and was loved by all and made friends everywhere she went. Her kindness will be missed. She was preceded in death by her father, James Kessel. She is survived by her daughter, Nicole Thurman; her husband, Russell Thurman; mother, Mary Ann Kessel; brothers, Jim (Sandy) Kessel, Mike (Tammy) Kessel, Ken (Yvonne) Kessel, and Tom (Tamara) Kessel; and a host of nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Monday, May 2 at 12:30PM at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING. A gathering of friends and family will follow the service at the funeral home until 3:00PM. For those unable to attend a live stream will be available on YouTube, The Routsong Funeral Home channel found at



www.youtube.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SICSA https://www.sicsa.org/give/. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com